Highest number of North Atlantic Right Whale births recorded in 15 years

A hopeful milestone for one of the world’s most endangered species is being celebrated off the Carolina coast.

The 2025-2026 North Atlantic right whale calving season has concluded with 23 calves documented—the highest number recorded in 15 years. Several of these mothers and calves were spotted off the coast of North Carolina as they traveled through the southeastern United States.

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With only about 384 of these whales left on Earth, these sightings are a vital sign of progress. The success is being credited to a massive collaborative effort between the U.S. Navy, the Coast Guard, and research teams like the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

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While the season is winding down, protection remains a priority. Boaters are reminded to stay at least 500 yards away from any whales and to report sightings to the NOAA hotline.

NOAA Fisheries Reporting: 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343)

Online Reporting: NOAA Fisheries Stranding & Sightings Page.

WhaleAlert App: Download the WhaleAlert App to report sightings directly from a smartphone or tablet; this data is used to alert mariners in real-time.