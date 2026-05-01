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N.C. Congressman demanding immediate passage of Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT

Congressman Don Davis is taking his fight for veterans directly to the House floor.

The First District representative is demanding immediate passage of the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act. The bill aims to clear a crushing backlog of more than 400,000 claims from those poisoned by toxic water at the base.

During his speech this week, Davis highlighted a ticking clock for aging veterans. “Many are running out of time," he said, "Confined to a narrow two-year following window, even as the science makes clear these illnesses can take decades to surface.”

The bipartisan legislation would guarantee victims the right to a jury trial and expand jurisdiction to more courts to speed up the process. Davis says the government must act before more veterans die while waiting for their day in court.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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