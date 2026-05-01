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Guilford County bridge will be renamed to honor fallen Greensboro officer

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published May 1, 2026 at 9:13 PM EDT
Sergeant Philip Dale Nix
Courtesy Greensboro Police Department
Sergeant Philip Dale Nix

State officials announced that a Guilford County bridge will be dedicated to the late Sgt. Philip Dale Nix. A ceremony will be held on Monday afternoon. 

The bridge is located on Sandy Ridge Road over I-40 in Colfax. The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will be renamed in honor of Nix, a member of the Greensboro Police Department for over 20 years.

Nix was killed in December of 2023 while trying to intervene in a crime he witnessed at a gas station on Sandy Ridge Road.

According to a press release, the dedication ceremony will be attended by state and local officials, members of law enforcement, friends and family members.  

The Sandy Ridge Road exit ramp from I-40 will close from 1 p.m. through the duration of the dedication event.
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff