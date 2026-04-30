GTCC releases second student-led album 'Sophomore'

Guilford Technical Community College has released its second student-led album called "Sophomore."

It has 16 songs representing a variety of genres, all written, performed and produced by students.

Sacia Smith, in the Entertainment Technologies program, had a lead role in the project.

“It’s really interesting to see people who are outside the music and entertainment tech programs come in and try to be an artist for the first time," Smith said. "So that’s my favorite part out of all of this.”

This album has twice as many tracks as the first one released last year by the student-led label Ti-Tone Records. Smith says they also faced more challenges this time around, due to weeks of weather-related closures.

“The fact that we got this done with all of those delays and all those difficulties is something I'm really proud of for the people at GTCC," Smith said.

“Sophomore” is available online at the Ti-Tone Records website.

The artists will perform their songs live at a release party at 7 p.m. on April 30 at GTCC's High Point campus.