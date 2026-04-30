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GTCC releases second student-led album 'Sophomore'

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
GTCC students work on recording and producing a song for the school's second album "Sophomore."
Courtesy GTCC
GTCC students work on recording and producing a song for the school's second album "Sophomore."

Guilford Technical Community College has released its second student-led album called "Sophomore."

It has 16 songs representing a variety of genres, all written, performed and produced by students.

Sacia Smith, in the Entertainment Technologies program, had a lead role in the project.

“It’s really interesting to see people who are outside the music and entertainment tech programs come in and try to be an artist for the first time," Smith said. "So that’s my favorite part out of all of this.”

This album has twice as many tracks as the first one released last year by the student-led label Ti-Tone Records. Smith says they also faced more challenges this time around, due to weeks of weather-related closures.

“The fact that we got this done with all of those delays and all those difficulties is something I'm really proud of for the people at GTCC," Smith said.

“Sophomore” is available online at the Ti-Tone Records website.

The artists will perform their songs live at a release party at 7 p.m. on April 30 at GTCC's High Point campus.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz