Greensboro city manager defends police chief hire following advisory group's criticism

Greensboro’s city manager continues to stand by his choice for police chief despite concerns raised by an advisory group.

The Greensboro Criminal Justice and Advisory Commission recently issued a letter calling on the city to rescind its offer to Kamran Afzal. The nine-member body evaluates policing policy and reports directly to the city council and the city manager's office.

The move comes after several residents alleged a lack of transparency in the hiring process and questioned Afzal's professional record.

In the letter, the commission cited similar concerns. The group said at a minimum, the city should hold off on Afzal's official start date.

But City Manager Trey Davis said in an emailed response that changing things now could create legal problems.

"Even if there were no legal consequences, the city stands on this hiring decision," Davis wrote.

Afzal is expected to begin his duties in Greensboro on May 13.