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Triad Cultural Arts launches campaign to preserve historic Black landmark

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
A photo of the restored shotgun house on Humphrey Street in Winston-Salem.
1 of 2  — The restored Shotgun House is open for visitors weekly.jpg
A restored shotgun house on Humphrey Street now serves as a museum for local Black history.
Courtesy Triad Cultural Arts
A photo of the old shotgun house
2 of 2  — shotgun house.png
This early 20th-century shotgun house in Winston-Salem now serves as a vivid depiction of the lived experiences that have profoundly shaped the lives of Black Americans locally and nationally.
Courtesy Triad Cultural Arts

A Winston-Salem nonprofit is launching a campaign to help preserve a landmark tied to the city’s Black history.

Triad Cultural Arts has a goal of raising $250,000 by June 30, in honor of America's 250th anniversary. The money will support capital improvements at the Shotgun House Museum site on Humphrey Street, including the construction of a gathering space.

The shotgun house dates back to 1872 and the city's first planned Black community: Liberia, which would later be known as Happy Hill.

Triad Cultural Arts Executive Director Abrea Armstrong says the campaign is about preserving and honoring that history.

“I think it's important as a Black cultural and historical organization for us to really put our stake in the ground and to remind everyone how invaluable Black contributions have been to the fabric that is American culture and society,” she says.

Armstrong says the improvements will allow the nonprofit to accommodate school groups and community events at the site in the years to come.
DJ Simmons
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