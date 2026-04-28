A ski pass misdemeanor? NC House considers new regulations for skiing

State lawmakers are considering new regulations for ski slopes, but some worry it could give resorts more immunity from lawsuits by injured skiers.

The bill introduced Tuesday in an N.C. House judiciary committee would make it a misdemeanor to "misuse a ski pass." Examples of "misuse" include using a private ski area without a valid pass, using a stolen or fraudulent pass or leaving the scene of a crash with another skier.

Rep. Dudley Greene, a Republican whose Avery County district include the ski resorts at Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain, says the legislation was requested by the state's ski resorts.

"It's broadly based on some things that have been adopted in Colorado or West Virginia or both," he said. Other provisions would limit the monetary value of lawsuits against ski slope operators and create a one-year statute of limitations for lawsuits.

Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, worries the bill could make it easier for ski resorts to block lawsuits over injuries on the slopes.

"It's clear to me that this is doing a lot more than just defining things," Butler said. "This is a clear attempt to limit liability."

Butler argued that North Carolina's "contributory negligence" laws already give ski resorts plenty of protections in potential lawsuits.

"If you have a really good waiver, if you've got good lawyers, and you've gotten participants to sign these waivers, that's a very strong defense," she said.

Butler questioned whether similar regulations would be needed for other dangerous activities like bungee jumping or parasailing. Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry and chair of the House Judiciary 2 Committee, said she wants to review that issue further before taking a committee vote to advance the bill, which could come as soon as next week.