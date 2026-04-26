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State Rep. Carla Cunningham leaves the Democratic party

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 26, 2026 at 6:06 PM EDT
Rep. Cunningham has represented the House's 106th District, which covers northern Mecklenburg County, since 2012.
North Carolina General Assembly
Rep. Cunningham has represented the House's 106th District, which covers northern Mecklenburg County, since 2012.

After losing her primary to Rodney Sadler, state Rep. Carla Cunningham said on Friday that she's leaving the Democratic party. She'll finish out her term as unaffiliated.

Cunningham had drawn Democrats' anger by siding with Republicans over Democratic Gov. Josh Stein on several key veto override votes, most notably one requiring stricter immigration enforcement.

In a statement, Cunningham said she wants to serve a people not a party, and that the Democrats' values no longer align with hers. She will continue to represent her district during the current session and until after the election, when Sadler, who is now running unopposed, will take her seat.

WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports