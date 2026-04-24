New arrest, details announced in Leinbach Park shooting investigation

Winston-Salem Police are revealing new details about the Leinbach Park shooting that left two people dead this week.

Investigators say the incident began as a planned fight between two teenage girls that drew a crowd of about 15 people.

The situation escalated, leading to a dispute among several members of the group.

According to the police, two of them, 16-year-old Daniel Jiminez Milian and 18-year-old Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver, opened fire during the confrontation. Milian and 17-year-old Erubey Romero Medina were killed at the scene.

Five others were injured.

Investigators have now arrested three people, Yamilet Jimenez-Milian, Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver and Steven Villanueva in connection with the case. All are charged with inciting a riot. Gamble-Toliver also faces an additional child abuse charge. The investigation remains ongoing.

