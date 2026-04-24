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State audit finds $5M in improper aid at North Carolina A&T

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
NCA&T campus sign
Courtesy NC A&T

A report from the North Carolina State Auditor has confirmed that millions of dollars in student aid were improperly distributed at North Carolina A&T State University.

A review by the auditor’s office found about $5 million in aid was awarded over an eight-year period without clear merit or need-based criteria. In some cases, awards were tied to personal connections with university officials.

The money came from student fees and was distributed outside normal financial aid processes.

In a letter to the campus community, Chancellor James Martin said university leaders first uncovered the issue in 2025 through an internal audit and requested an independent state review.

The university says it has since ended the practice, taken personnel actions and tightened oversight of its financial aid system.

State Auditor Dave Boliek called the findings “gross misconduct.” His office has referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle