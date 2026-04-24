State audit finds $5M in improper aid at North Carolina A&T

A report from the North Carolina State Auditor has confirmed that millions of dollars in student aid were improperly distributed at North Carolina A&T State University.

A review by the auditor’s office found about $5 million in aid was awarded over an eight-year period without clear merit or need-based criteria. In some cases, awards were tied to personal connections with university officials.

The money came from student fees and was distributed outside normal financial aid processes.

In a letter to the campus community, Chancellor James Martin said university leaders first uncovered the issue in 2025 through an internal audit and requested an independent state review.

The university says it has since ended the practice, taken personnel actions and tightened oversight of its financial aid system.

State Auditor Dave Boliek called the findings “gross misconduct.” His office has referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation.