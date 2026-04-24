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North Carolina launches major projects to expand high-speed internet

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
A photo of Governor Josh Stein.
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
Governor Josh Stein

North Carolina is working to increase access to high-speed internet across the state.

Gov. Josh Stein is launching major broadband projects that will connect more than 93,000 homes, businesses and community sites by 2030. The effort follows federal approval of the state’s plan for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

North Carolina is expected to receive $1.53 billion through the initiative — one of the largest allocations in the country. The recent federal approval will unlock $319 million to begin the first phase of broadband projects across the state, including in Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties.

State leaders say the investments will help close the digital divide.
DJ Simmons
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