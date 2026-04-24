NCDOT breaks ground on long-awaited Interstate 26 Connector project in Asheville

Construction is finally starting on the Interstate 26 Connector , marking a major milestone for the project.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to kick off the work, which is expected to take at least 5 years.

Wielding golden shovels and standing beneath a towering crane, state transportation officials were greeted with cheers as they dug into a pile of dirt in front of them during the ceremony. A few dozen people, including Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and other elected officials, gathered for the event at the Archer-Wright Joint Venture construction yard not far from I-26.

“As we know, this project’s been a long time coming,” North Carolina Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson told the crowd, as interstate traffic whizzed by in the distance. “All the starts and stops, all the adjustments, all the refinements, all the discussions and collaboration have led us to a celebration today.”

Johnson added that recovery from Hurricane Helene remains NCDOT’s top priority, but “at the same time, the department continues its work across the state to provide the infrastructure needed to support the third-fastest-growing state in the nation.”

The groundbreaking came more than 30 years after planning on the I-26 Connector began.

The entire I-26 Connector has a price tag of $1.8 billion, among the most expensive transportation projects in state history. It will be paid for with state and federal funding, with an estimated completion date of late 2031.

NCDOT A screenshot from an NCDOT visualization of the I-26 Connector project.

The northern part of the project includes a major overhaul of roadways along the French Broad River, linking I-26 in southwest Asheville with US 19/23/70 in the city’s northwest. Work on the northern section is being led by Archer-Wright Joint Venture, a collaboration among Atlanta-based Archer Western Construction, Tennessee-based Wright Brothers Construction Company and Baltimore-based engineering firm RK&K.

NCDOT engineer Nathan Moneyham said that for the next year or so, there won’t be any major impacts to traffic aside from a few ramps that have already been closed near the Jeff Bowen Bridge.

“We'll be as forthcoming as we can be with what we know as far as our schedule, and [we] just encourage people to be patient. It's going to be a long process. But we're here and dedicated to make sure we get it done,” he said.

State officials say the long-awaited project will separate local and interstate traffic, reducing congestion and making it safer to drive, walk or bike along the existing Patton Avenue corridor.