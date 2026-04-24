CMS makes May 1 a teacher workday, as teachers call out for Raleigh protest

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted during an emergency meeting Friday to make May 1 an optional teacher workday. The decision to cancel instruction follows several other school districts across the state, as a large number of teachers statewide have requested leave to join a rally for public school funding in Raleigh that day.

No makeup day will be required, and the board did not add any instructional days in the last two months of the school year. Even with the change, CMS will still be in compliance with state law, which mandates a minimum of 1,025 instructional hours per year.

CMS administrators say they were seeing a large number of teacher requests for leave. There were, on average, 449 unfilled absences on Fridays in April and May 2025, and the highest number of unfilled absences this school year has been 560.

As of Friday, the district was juggling 1,934 unfilled absences for May 1 — a fourfold increase.

Many parents will be left scrambling to find childcare or take time off work with the unexpected closure next week. Some schools have been bracing for the impact of higher teacher absences. Ardrey Kell High School Principal Susan Nichols told staff in an email Wednesday that she was pausing approval of any additional absence requests for May 1 due to the high volume of requests and limited availability of substitutes.

“This decision is being made out of concern for overall staffing and coverage in the building,” Nichols wrote. “I also need to ensure that we are able to provide appropriate instruction as well as adequate student supervision and safety throughout the day.”

The North Carolina Association of Educators is organizing next week’s “Kids Over Corporations” rally, which they say is meant to demand better school funding from the General Assembly as North Carolina regularly ranks at or near the bottom of school funding and teacher pay rankings.

That comes as the state still lacks a budget, is debating corporate tax cuts and has expanded private school vouchers. It also comes in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling overturning the Leandro school funding decision. A recent state report showed that average teacher salaries have declined 1% as the budget impasse halted proposals for teacher raises.

NCAE says thousands of educators, parents, students and other community members will participate.

Republican leaders have criticized the protest. A spokesperson for Phil Berger’s office told the News & Observer : “Changing a school calendar to capitulate to the far-left teachers union does nothing but harm the very students they claim to want to help.”

Not all school districts have supported the effort — the New Hanover County School Board voted down a proposal to turn May 1 into a teacher workday and dismissed the protest as “politically motivated.”

Local school speaks out

Palmer Magri / WFAE Families came out to support Oaklawn Language Academy as part of a "walk in" demonstration.

Some school communities have organized to support the movement, even before May 1.

On Friday morning, dozens of parents, teachers and students stood outside the First Baptist Church West, across the street from Oaklawn Language Academy, a world language immersion K-8 school in CMS. They held signs calling for more school funding, gave speeches and then walked in solidarity to their school to start the day.

Oaklawn teacher Erin DeMund called it a “walk-in.”

“To sort of highlight the way that the General Assembly is turning their back on us and walking away, we are instead walking in to do the work that we do every day to educate the children of North Carolina,” DeMund said.

The lack of a budget has created a unique challenge this year, but veteran teachers like DeMund say funding issues have been slowly eroding public education for years.

“It’s slow and it’s over time,” DeMund said. “When I started, we had an instructional assistant in every K-2 classroom. That is unheard of now. When I started, the health insurance for employees was much better, and that’s gone now. And it’s just these things, they’re slowly chipping away and chipping away and chipping away.”

Palmer Magri / WFAE Students, parents and educators prepare for a "walk in" to support public schools at Oaklawn Language Academy.

DeMund said she believes symbolic actions like next week’s planned protest in Raleigh help demonstrate to the community “how much people really do care about public schools.” And they help remind Raleigh that the community is watching. But she also acknowledged the difficult decision that was facing the board ahead of Friday’s vote.

“I am happy that I am not on the board and don’t have to make that decision,” DeMund said.

Angelica Acosta Garnett is a parent of three kids who attend Oaklawn. She’s a former teacher herself. She said public education is one of the hallmarks of American society – and it’s time for a change. She said teachers are under too much stress.

“You’re expected to be a miracle worker, and that is absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “You’re expected to meet the emotional needs, the physical needs, the academic needs of your students day in and day out. You become the parent when you’re in the school. But you’re not provided a decent wage. A lot of our teachers have two or three jobs – that to me is absolutely insane.”

She said she’s supportive of teachers going to Raleigh to protest.

“We all need to show up,” she said.

Speaking to the crowd, Acosta Garnett’s daughter, Gabby, said her school is special – and said she wants Raleigh to help keep it that way.

“Lawmakers, why are you stealing our futures?” she asked. “Why are good teachers leaving? Why do billionaires just get the money intended for our building, our books our learning? Just think about that. Lawmakers, think about your next move, because you are breaking our promise.”