Greensboro to host landlord meeting for new housing initiative

Greensboro is hosting a meeting on Monday for landlords to learn more about a pilot project aimed at addressing homelessness.

The Housing First Plus initiative aims to move the city’s most vulnerable residents off the streets and into a stable home. Individuals in the program will also receive wraparound services such as case management and mental health resources.

Erin Williams, division manager for Greensboro’s Community Safety Department, says landlords will play a critical role in the project.

“All the services that we have planned can't work if we've got nobody who is willing to take a chance on a new initiative,” she says.

Williams says landlords in attendance will learn about the program’s target population and the incentives available for those willing to participate.

The meeting will take place on Monday at the Yvonne J. Johnson Event Center at Barber Park.