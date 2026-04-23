© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drought deepens across North Carolina, Charlotte region among hardest hit

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:14 PM EDT
North Fork of the Catawba River (above). Charlotte Water can currently transfer up to 33 million gallons per day from the Catawba River Basin to the Rocky River Basin. This is the largest cap granted by any interbasin transfer certificate in the state.
Wikimedia Commons
North Fork of the Catawba River. Charlotte Water can currently transfer up to 33 million gallons per day from the Catawba River Basin to the Rocky River Basin. This is the largest cap granted by any interbasin transfer certificate in the state.

Drought conditions are worsening across North Carolina, with nearly the entire western third of the state now classified as being in extreme drought. That includes most of the Charlotte region. The rest of the state is considered to be in either severe or extreme drought.

Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis said Thursday that Charlotte is running 15 to 17 inches below normal rainfall since August. Even if rain returns soon, he said, it will take months to reverse the drought.

Davis said a sudden, heavy downpour would not solve the problem and could actually create new ones.

“If the skies suddenly opened up tomorrow and dropped 17 inches on Charlotte, that would not end the drought,” Davis said. “Most of that moisture would run off. It would not have time to soak down into the ground, it would not reach our reservoirs or those deeper groundwater stores, and it would probably cause more flooding problems than anything.”

Cleanup crewmember Jenn Dunn removes a tire from the Henry Ford River during a Catawba Riverkeeper tactical cleanup.
Energy & Environment
Drought brings river levels low, slows Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts
Zachary Turner

Municipalities across the Charlotte region are asking residents to voluntarily conserve water. Officials say stricter, mandatory limits will be put in place if conditions do not improve.

More than 90% of North Carolina is considered short on topsoil moisture. That can affect seed germination and early-stage crop growth and may influence what farmers choose to plant this year.

Davis said the outlook for tropical storm activity this summer could mean the drought lasts longer than usual.

“Sometimes we say that the best cure for a drought is a good hurricane,” Davis said. “We may not be able to count on that, especially later in this hurricane season if activity winds down due to El Niño.”

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner