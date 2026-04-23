Drought brings river levels low, slows Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts

As North Carolina’s drought approaches eight months, local utilities are already feeling the strain. In Charlotte, voluntary water restrictions have been instated for the first time in three years.

The drought has also taken a toll on the region’s many rivers. Jenn Dunn is a cleanup crew member with Catawba Riverkeeper , and she’s worked extensively with the river’s aquatic wildlife. She said the Henry Fork tributary of the Catawba River is nearly a foot lower than usual, which is bad news for the local amphibian population.

“These temporary pools that they like to lay their eggs in, they’re drying up at a higher rate,” Dunn said. “So you might see a lower number of recruitment in your frog or salamander population.”

She paddled down a section of the Henry Fork on Tuesday. Some vernal pools remained, and where they did, hundreds of tiny black tadpoles swam. Their eggs resembled pale brown intestines, clinging to the river’s edge. But with fewer safe places for them to swim, it’s more likely that these tadpoles become a snack before they grow legs.

Zachary Turner / WFAE The drought limits the number of places amphibians can safely lay their eggs, reducing the overall population for years to come.

Slowing Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts in the Catawba River Basin

The drought is also affecting cleanup efforts for Hurricane Helene. Greg Nance, Catawba Riverkeeper’s mission experience manager, led a tactical cleanup of the Henry Ford on Tuesday as part of the nonprofit’s collaboration with Mountain True, another riverkeeping organization. A 12-mile survey of the river found over 1,000 tires — many predating the storm.

Zachary Turner / WFAE The Catawba Riverkeeper's Greg Nance pulls a hunk of metal from the Henry Ford River.

“Over time they leach chemicals into the river. They separate and can cause microplastics,” Nance said.

In a single day, his canoe crew can remove a few thousand pounds of trash and debris.

“We’re very limited on the types of boats that we can use. During these low-water days, we’re restricted to only canoes,” Nance said.

Larger boats pick up more debris, but they can’t navigate the low waters. Already, the team had to work together to lift canoes one at a time over fallen trees. But Nance said he plans to leave the river better than it was before Hurricane Helene over the course of their 40 cleanups.

Nance also said that if the drought continues, Duke Energy will stop regular dam releases — a blow to the region’s outdoor outfitters who rely on the flows to schedule trips.