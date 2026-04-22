MerleFest 2026, with traditional music and more, kicks off on Thursday

MerleFest kicks off its 38th season this week. The four-day tribute to legendary guitarist Doc Watson’s son, Merle, features traditional music of the Appalachian region and more.

This year’s headliners are, as usual, some of the biggest names in bluegrass, like headliner Alison Krauss & Union Station, Sam Bush and newgrass with artists including Steep Canyon Rangers and Railroad Earth.

But there’s much more to MerleFest than bluegrass. Olubukola Joy is a Nigerian American singer-songwriter who blends folk, pop and R&B. And Ukelele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro draws from elements of jazz, classical, traditional Hawaiian music and more.

And with nearly 100 artists in this year’s lineup, that’s just scratching the surface. MerleFest takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

