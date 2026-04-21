Winston-Salem mayor responds to Leinbach Park shooting

Mayor Allen Joines opened the Winston-Salem City Council meeting this week by offering condolences to the victims of the Leinbach Park shooting.

Police say two people were killed and five others were injured after a gunfight involving multiple suspects on Monday.

“Moments such as this remind us of the responsibility we all share to look after one another, to listen to one another, and to work towards real solutions that will keep our young people safe and supported," said Joines.

During the public comment period, two speakers cited the incident as evidence Winston-Salem should increase funding for violence prevention initiatives.

The calls come as city leaders prepare to begin their annual budget discussions. The first workshop is set for May 12.