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Murder charges dropped against man involved in Forsyth deputy collision

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT
A photo of a Forsyth County Sheriff's vehicle decorated with flowers to honor Deputy Kaleb Mitchell
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Flowers decorate a Forsyth County Sheriff's vehicle to honor the memory of Deputy Kaleb Mitchell.

Authorities are dropping murder charges against a Winston-Salem man involved in a fatal collision with a deputy.

Nineteen-year-old Bryan Castillo was arrested last month following a car accident that killed Forsyth County Sheriff Deputy Kaleb Mitchell.

Castillo posted a $5,000 bond, and authorities released him from custody on Friday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, new evidence revealed that Deputy Mitchell had traveled into the wrong lane seconds before the collision.

Castillo is no longer being charged with second-degree murder or misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz