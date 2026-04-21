Murder charges dropped against man involved in Forsyth deputy collision

Authorities are dropping murder charges against a Winston-Salem man involved in a fatal collision with a deputy.

Nineteen-year-old Bryan Castillo was arrested last month following a car accident that killed Forsyth County Sheriff Deputy Kaleb Mitchell.

Castillo posted a $5,000 bond, and authorities released him from custody on Friday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, new evidence revealed that Deputy Mitchell had traveled into the wrong lane seconds before the collision.

Castillo is no longer being charged with second-degree murder or misdemeanor death by vehicle.