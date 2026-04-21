Gaston County Schools adopts budget amid controversies, protests

The Gaston County School Board approved Superintendent Morgen Houchard’s 2026-27 budget request at Monday's school board meeting. But the vote came as a large number of residents came to voice concern about several controversies, including upcoming layoffs, budget cuts and a board member’s incendiary social media post about Islam.

Residents packed the meeting hall and more than a dozen spoke, expressing frustration with a series of recent budget-related controversies.

“Many of us no longer trust that our elected officials are doing what is best for our children,” Brittany Elkin said. “That is why this room is packed.”

In recent weeks, Houchard had to make an emergency request from Gaston County Commissioners for $10 million to plug a mid-year budget hole that could have led to 400 layoffs this year.

Still, even with that funding approved, Gaston County Schools has said it needs to adjust its workforce for next school year by cutting around 175 jobs. Houchard said the district started that process last week, with some employees getting letters notifying them their position would not exist next year. Houchard said the district was working to rehire employees to other positions that become available through attrition or retirement.

“I know that does not make it any easier for them at this time,” he said. “But I want everyone to know that we will continue to support and do what we can for all our employees throughout this process.”

Other residents expressed frustration around cuts to district theater programs and a proposal to close the W.B. Beam Intermediate School in Cherryville — another move planned to deal with tight resources. The fourth graders at the school would move to Cherryville Elementary School while the fifth graders would move to Chavis Elementary School. Houchard said the district is conducting a feasibility study.

Wade Stroupe, Cherryville mayor, has vocally opposed the proposal.

“Whatever has happened in the past, whatever poor decisions were made that led to this budget crisis, it did not come from the taxpayers,” he said Monday. “It did not come from the teachers. It did not come from the students. And it most assuredly did not come from Cherryville's fourth and fifth graders.”