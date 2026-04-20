WSPD investigating shooting involving multiple victims at Leinbach Park
Officials with the Winston-Salem Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving multiple young individuals at Leinbach Park this morning.
Police say a planned fight between two people escalated into a shooting involving multiple victims.
Students at nearby schools are on a secure hold. Norman and Sally Kirk roads are closed, as well as Leinbach Park.
The public is advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and will be updated.