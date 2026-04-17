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Man charged in death of Forsyth County deputy posts bond

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
A photo of a Forsyth County Sheriff's vehicle decorated with flowers to honor Deputy Kaleb Mitchell
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
Flowers decorate a Forsyth County Sheriff's vehicle to honor the memory of Deputy Kaleb Mitchell.

A Winston-Salem man charged in connection with the death of a Forsyth County sheriff has been released from custody.

Court records show 19-year-old Bryan Castillo recently posted a $5,000 bond. His charges include second-degree murder, misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving.

Castillo was arrested after allegedly driving 100 miles per hour when he crashed head-on into the vehicle of Deputy Kaleb Mitchell in March. Mitchell later died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

According to court records, Castillo’s release comes after a lab report showed he had no alcohol in his blood on the day of the incident.

Castillo is scheduled to appear in court next on May 7.
DJ Simmons
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