Forsyth commission opposes state proposal to limit property tax increases

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday opposing a state proposal that would limit local tax authority.

Lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment that would give the General Assembly the power to limit property tax increases — something local elected officials currently control.

Property taxes are a major revenue source for counties.

At the commission meeting, Forsyth County Attorney Gordon Watkins explained that adjusting those rates allows local governments to respond to service needs or emergencies.

“You think about things that could happen, a natural disaster that is not reimbursed by FEMA," Watkins said. "And if we don't have the ability to do something, our citizens will suffer."

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution detailing their opposition to the proposal. It states that limits on local tax authority could result in service reductions, delayed infrastructure investment and more.

Officials plan to send the resolution to lawmakers and continue communicating their concerns. If the constitutional amendment passes, it will appear on the ballot in November.