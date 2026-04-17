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Company behind controversial new data center in east Charlotte pushes back public hearing

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT
The revised site plans for American Towers
American Towers
/
Charlotte Rezoning Petition
The revised site plans for American Towers show that the proposed data center would border an east Charlotte neighborhood.

East Charlotte residents planned to push back against a controversial rezoning petition for a new data center during Monday’s planned public hearing. Now, the rezoning petitioner has asked Charlotte City Council to delay its decision.

Facing public backlash, American Towers requested a deferral of the public hearing to May 18. A city official said the petitioner had requested more time to meet with the community about its concerns.

The company operates a wireless communications tower and small data storage facility on 58 acres near the Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. It plans to expand those operations on-site by building a data center that would sell server space to small- to medium-sized businesses.

East Charlotte resident Jeffrey Chen lives nearby and helped organize a petition against the company’s rezoning request.

“If people don't want this in their neighborhood, then it shouldn't be built,” Chen said.

The petition has over 4,000 signatures as of Friday morning. The Charlotte Party for Socialism and Liberation still plans to organize community members at Monday’s zoning hearing.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner