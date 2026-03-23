Report finds growing shortage of affordable homes for low-income renters in North Carolina

A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows the number of low-income renters in North Carolina is outpacing available affordable housing units.

The annual report, named “The Gap," shows there are only 38 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income households in the state. It’s down from 41 in last year’s study.

These households have incomes at or below the poverty level. In North Carolina, there are nearly 350,000 individuals who fit this category.

The study shows 76% of extremely low-income renter households are severely cost-burdened. That means they spend more than half of their income on housing costs and utilities.

According to the report, this group is more likely to cut back spending on necessities like healthcare and food in order to pay rent costs.