© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CLT airport not expecting ICE agents amid nationwide deployment

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 23, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says it has no indication that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be sent to the airport, following a nationwide deployment that began Monday.

An airport spokesperson told WFAE, “there are no significant impacts to airport operations, and we continue to prioritize the safety and security of our passengers and employees.”

WFAE reached out to ICE to ask if agents would be sent to Charlotte Douglas, but the agency did not respond.

ICE agents were reported at several airports across the country on Monday, including in Atlanta, New York and Chicago.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that ICE agents would assist Transportation Security Administration officers at airports during a partial federal government shutdown that has left TSA workers unpaid for a month. Many have called out, and the problem is growing.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger