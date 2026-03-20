Holocaust survivor living in NC to speak at remembrance event in Winston-Salem

A Holocaust survivor living in North Carolina will be sharing his family’s story of survival and hope at Forsyth Tech on Tuesday morning.

Alexander Silbiger is the keynote speaker for a Holocaust remembrance event hosted by the Forsyth Tech Foundation, MUSE Winston-Salem, Temple Emanuel and the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust.

Silbiger was a child when he and his family escaped Nazi-occupied Holland. He eventually made his way to North Carolina, becoming a music professor at Duke University.

MUSE Winston-Salem Assistant Director Alanna Meltzer-Holderfield says it’s important to hear stories like his.

“Some people might feel that the atrocities of the Holocaust were so long ago and so far away," she says. "But for some people, that's just their mom or dad or their grandparents, and there really are these firsthand connections here today that can help illuminate those stories. So, hopefully the past never repeats itself.”

The event will also feature an exhibit called "Finding Home Again: Holocaust Survivors in North Carolina," as well as a candle lighting ceremony and musical performance.

More information and a link to RSVP can be found on Forsyth Tech’s website.