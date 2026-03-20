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Boone to weigh temporary ban on data centers

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
A view of a street in downtown Boone
Photo courtesy of the town of Boone
Downtown Boone

The town of Boone is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a potential moratorium on local data center construction.

Officials are considering a one-year pause on permits for data centers and crypto-mining operations due to concerns about energy use, water consumption and noise.

Planning documents also raise questions about how large-scale facilities would fit into Boone’s topography.

The hearing comes amid a recent push by developers to bring data center projects to communities across North Carolina.

Proposals in Stokes and Forsyth counties have drawn pushback from locals. Residents and environmental groups filed a lawsuit challenging the Stokes plan earlier this month.

The moratorium public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Boone Town Hall.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle