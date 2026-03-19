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NCDMV rolls out live wait time tracker for driver license offices

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
A woman walks into a DMV office
Courtesy NCDMV
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles launched a new online wait tracking tool on Thursday.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new online tool to help cut down on wait times at its driver license offices.

Customers can now check how busy each site is before heading out. The feature is available on the NCDMV website and covers locations statewide.

Each office will show one of three statuses: accepting walk-ins and appointments, busy with longer waits or at capacity.

The estimates are based on real-time data, including how many people are waiting and how long services typically take.

State officials say the goal is to help residents better plan their visits and avoid long lines.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle