Duke Energy plan draws criticism for expanding fossil fuels to meet rising demand

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for permission to develop new fossil fuel resources to meet growing electricity demand driven by population growth and potential new AI data centers.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission held its final public hearing on Duke’s proposed carbon and resource plan Wednesday night at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Environmental and climate advocates say the plan delays investment in clean energy in favor of natural gas and coal.

“We really just want clean, affordable, renewable energy sources,” said Rachael Radar, who spoke at the hearing.

Under Duke’s current proposal, emissions would increase in the short term. The utility plans to extend the life of several coal plants and build new natural-gas turbines.

Duke spokesperson Bill Norton said the proposed changes would raise customer bills but by significantly less than increases outlined in the utility’s 2023 resource plan.

“Rates are still going to go up, but they’re going to go up much less,” Norton said.

State regulators are expected to decide on the plan later this year. Duke customers can still submit comments at ncuc.gov.