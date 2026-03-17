Local leaders, experts to discuss housing challenges and solutions

Leadership Winston-Salem is bringing community leaders and experts together on Wednesday to discuss the future of housing.

The virtual panel will be moderated by Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams. Experts will touch on the solutions some communities are taking to build more affordable homes.

According to a study conducted by Bowen National Research, Forsyth County is expected to have a shortage of more than 25,000 housing units by 2030.

Abbey McCall, alumni engagement director with Leadership Winston-Salem, says some people may not realize how critical the current need is.

“It's an issue that not only affects citizens of Winston-Salem, but we're seeing it across the nation and hearing about it in the news, and so we just really feel like our community and our alumni network can help spotlight and shed awareness,” she says.

McCall says the discussion aims to inspire action because it’ll take a collaborative approach to address the lack of affordable housing.