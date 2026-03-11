Almost half of Americans support National Guard monitoring polling places, poll finds
Almost half of Americans say they support the idea of the National Guard monitoring polling places in the November midterm elections, according to a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. It is not legal for the federal government to order such monitoring. It shows a shift in the way Americans view election security.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR correspondent Miles Parks about the findings.
