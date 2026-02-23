© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Guilford County approves land easement agreement for pipeline project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST
A warning sign posted above the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024.
WFDD File photo
A warning sign posted above the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners recently approved a land easement agreement for a controversial pipeline project.

Transco’s Southeast Supply Enhancement Project will build a 28-mile methane gas pipeline through the Triad. The development is designed to increase access to natural gas as energy demand grows.

The new pipeline will run under a portion of Triad Park. Guilford County’s agreement with Transco requires the company to restore any impacted park amenities. It also allows temporary access for the construction.

The federal regulatory commission approved the project last month. But environmental advocates have long raised concerns that the development could negatively impact communities’ air and water quality.

Transco is expected to begin construction on the pipeline in March, and it could take up to 120 days to complete.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons