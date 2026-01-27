With final Israeli hostage's body recovered, what are the next steps in Gaza ceasefire?

Israeli officials say they have recovered the remains of Ran Gvili, the final Israeli hostage in Gaza. The return of his remains to Israel was a contingency by Israel to move on to the second phase of the ceasefire, which can now move forward. This could pave the way for Israel to reopen the Rafah border crossing, which separates Egypt and Gaza, allowing people to enter and exit the enclave.

Diana Buttu, human rights lawyer and former legal advisor to Palestinian negotiators, discusses these next steps with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

