Fresh Air Weekend: Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths; Writer Quiara Alegría Hudes

Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths says she won't let pain be 'the engine that drives the ship': On the day Griffiths married author Salman Rushdie, her longtime best friend died unexpectedly. Eleven months later, Rushdie was stabbed multiple times while being interviewed on stage.

'Sound of Falling' is a labyrinthine tale that's well worth exploring: Sound of Falling weaves together the experiences of four generations of women living in the same rural stretch of northern Germany, and the secrets that have accumulated over that time.

'The White Hot' asks: If men can go find themselves, why can't women?: Quiara Alegría Hudes' novel was inspired by Siddhartha and other classic tales of men seeking enlightenment. It's about a mother in Philadelphia who buys a bus ticket, leaving her daughter behind.

