Greensboro police release body camera footage of viral arrest

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:10 PM EST
Greensboro Police Department 2_Garcia_0.jpeg
Eddie Garcia
/
WFDD
Greensboro Police Department headquarters

The Greensboro Police Department released body-worn camera footage Monday of a controversial arrest on Veasley Street that sparked concern in the community.

The move comes after a bystander's video circulating online showed multiple officers arresting Nathaniel Williams last month. The department faced scrutiny after a technique called "suprascapular strikes" was used to subdue him.

According to police, officers spotted marijuana in his lap, which led to the arrest.

The Greensboro City Council reviewed the footage in a closed session.

Williams is facing several charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and communicating threats.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons