© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air. We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but we are hoping to have it fixed by next week. Classical is on air at 96.7fm in Southport, on HD2 and streaming on all devices. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Should ivermectin be available without a prescription? NC House debates its safety

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
Rep. Jonathan Almond, R-Cabarrus, presents his bill to make ivermectin available without a prescription to the House Rules Committee.
N.C. General Assembly Livestream
Rep. Jonathan Almond, R-Cabarrus, presents his bill to make ivermectin available without a prescription to the House Rules Committee.

The state House could vote Wednesday to make the medication Ivermectin available at pharmacies without a prescription, after the bill passed two committee votes Tuesday.

Ivermectin is typically used to treat parasitic worms, but it's become popular for other illnesses like COVID-19 — even though the FDA hasn't approved it for those purposes.

Rep. Jonathan Almond, R-Cabarrus, says his bill would make the medication more affordable, because patients wouldn't need to see a doctor first.

"Ivermectin has been around," he said. "It's a safe, affordable drug. It was discovered in the 1970s. It was approved for human use in 1987."

Read the full story for free here.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell