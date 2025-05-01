President Trump says he runs 'the country and the world'

President Trump has now been in office more than 100 days, and he told The Atlantic that in his first term, he had to “run the country and survive.” But in the second term, “I run the country and the world, you know? Because it’s the world I’m trying to save.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ashley Parker, staff writer for The Atlantic who interviewed the President with staff writer Michael Scherer and editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Editor’s note: The audio we heard on air comes from the “Radio Atlantic” podcast. You can hear more on that podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR