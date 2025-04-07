State representative files bill to grant NC rivers rights — again

What if rivers had rights like people and corporations? Democratic state Rep. Pricey Harrison has filed a bill that would grant the Dan and Haw rivers the right to exist with good water quality. If passed, the law would allow individuals and organizations to sue on behalf of these ecosystems.

“The infrastructure that ecosystems provide in terms of water quality protection or food or climate resiliency — it’s a lot more expensive to replace it,” Pricey said.

After state regulators investigated chemical company Chemours for polluting the Cape Fear River, the company paid millions in fines and took corrective actions. Downstream communities have also paid millions to filter the toxic chemicals from their drinking water.

It’s Harrison's second time filing a bill like this, but she’s not optimistic.

“I’m realistic. This bill’s not going to pass,” Harrison said.

She said the filing is more about raising awareness. Harrison filed a similar bill last year to give the Haw River rights, but some of her colleagues pushed back.

“I get feedback like, ‘The Bible says we exercise dominion over nature,’ and I kind of prefer the approach the Native Americans take,” Pricey said.

Harrison said that approach focuses on protecting our lands and waters for future generations. Crystal Cavalier, founder of the Indigenous-led nonprofit 7 Directions of Service, helped write the bill. She said the proposed law is compatible with conservative values.

“Genesis 2:15, ‘We must protect the waters and the lands entrusted to us,' ” Cavalier said. “So, keeping the rivers clean is our sacred duty. It’s in the Bible.”

Rep. Harrison said the next step would be to organize a hearing during one of her committee meetings.