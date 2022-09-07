Stained glass artist Beth Carter got the idea for Carolina Beach’s upcoming “Art in the Yard” event while visiting Gulfport, Florida. She says she really had a great time driving and walking to see various artists and their works in progress. Carter says during the event artists showed their art in backyards, driveways, front yards and even alleyways.

Upon her return home, she knew she had to find a way to make “Art in the Yard” a reality for her Carolina Beach community. So she approached the Island Arts Council about supporting this event and they were excited to support it and provided seed money to get it going.

"My neighbor is doing it too. She makes jewelry. One stop and you get two artists. There’s one house that is actually going to have probably three artists at it. I know there’s another one that has a couple and they each do their own thing. So there’s going to be a few locations where you will see multiple artists in one place.”

“Art in the Yard” takes place Saturday, September 24th from 10-4 and will showcase 39 local artists up and down Carolina Beach. Click here for a map and list of the participating artists. Each time a participant stops at a studio, they will receive a stamp. Anyone visiting at least 20 artists, will be entered into a prize drawing. Carter says she hopes the drawing encourages people to stop and enjoy artwork from multiple artists.

