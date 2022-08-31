© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
Livestrong.png
Courtesy of YMCA of Southeastern NC
/

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina’s next Livestrong program starts September 12th. The program is for cancer survivors. Lori Campbell, Health Living Coordinator for the Y, says the program works on all aspects of participants’ physical and mental well-being. She says instructors work to help people with their strength, flexibility and endurance, as well as helping them learn to relax. Participants in the program have access to all the programs and equipment at the Y while they’re working through Livestrong.

She says that’s so individuals can figure out what they want to do when the class ends to continue their wellness journey, "They develop a habit in those three months and they find some way to continue that habit afterwards, because it reduces the risk of recurrence.”

Campbell says people of all abilities are welcome to join the class. She says they’ve had participants with walkers and canes and those who needed a caregiver to attend with them.

“We play fun games to help them work with their balance. We do little circuit classes where they might do obstacle courses. Things that are kind of related to what you do in daily life.”

Eventually, the instructors will add weights to the class but the Y does have adaptive equipment available for those who need it. Campbell says it doesn’t matter when you had cancer or what type you had, all you need is a doctor’s waiver saying you’re okay to participate. There is no charge to participate.

To sign up, the number is (910) 251-9622 x225.

Cheril Lee
Cheril was born in Charleston, SC but has lived all over the US, including Mississippi, Illinois, Georgia and Nebraska. Her first broadcast opportunity was as a weather forecaster on the Far East Network (FEN) in Okinawa, Japan! Cheril admits she loves to talk and enjoys meeting people through her work and hearing their stories. Traveling, reading, going to concerts, laughing with friends and trying new restaurants, are a few of her favorite things. She also judges films for the Omaha Film Festival. Her next big trips will include a return visit to Ireland, a first time trip to Taiwan and New Zealand. Have an arts story idea? Email Cheril at clee@whqr.org
