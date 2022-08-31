The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina’s next Livestrong program starts September 12th. The program is for cancer survivors. Lori Campbell, Health Living Coordinator for the Y, says the program works on all aspects of participants’ physical and mental well-being. She says instructors work to help people with their strength, flexibility and endurance, as well as helping them learn to relax. Participants in the program have access to all the programs and equipment at the Y while they’re working through Livestrong.

She says that’s so individuals can figure out what they want to do when the class ends to continue their wellness journey, "They develop a habit in those three months and they find some way to continue that habit afterwards, because it reduces the risk of recurrence.”

Campbell says people of all abilities are welcome to join the class. She says they’ve had participants with walkers and canes and those who needed a caregiver to attend with them.

“We play fun games to help them work with their balance. We do little circuit classes where they might do obstacle courses. Things that are kind of related to what you do in daily life.”

Eventually, the instructors will add weights to the class but the Y does have adaptive equipment available for those who need it. Campbell says it doesn’t matter when you had cancer or what type you had, all you need is a doctor’s waiver saying you’re okay to participate. There is no charge to participate.

To sign up, the number is (910) 251-9622 x225.