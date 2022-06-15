Gibson described herself as an introvert and said she thinks this project is a great way to put her work out there to more people. According to the Lunar Codex website, there are 20,000 contemporary creative artists from 101 countries whose work will be included in the project.

The Lunar Codex program is sending artwork to the moon. No, not framed paintings or marble busts, the artwork heading to the moon is actually digitally archived on a 3 mm computer chip. Artist Amy Gibson said Dr. Samuel Peralta, physicist, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, is using digital and analog technology to record artwork from publications. He will put these into time capsules that will be sent to the moon by NASA. The program takes place in three phases: The Nova Collection in summer 2022, The Peregrine Collection in fall 2022 and The Polaris Collection in fall 2023. Gibson will have multiple pieces of artwork included in the time capsule as part of The Polaris Collection. Her specialty is painting hyper-realistic portraits.

Gibson explained her process. “I usually paint people that I know or that I am close to. So, I start with just a million different photos and I put them in different props. And I go from there and see which one turns out the best. And I will do a drawing from that. And then I will transfer my drawing onto my panel and start from there.”

Gibson described herself as an introvert and said she thinks this project is a great way to put her work out there to more people. According to the Lunar Codex website, there are 20,000 contemporary creative artists from 101 countries whose work will be included in the project.