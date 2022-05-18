© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Season at the Wilson Center kicks off this October

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published May 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Broadway at Wilson Center Pic.png

The 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Season at the Wilson Center kicks off this October with Tootsie. Shane Fernando, VP for Advancement in the Arts and Executive/Artistic Director for the Wilson Center, believes there’s something for all ages headed to the stage next season. The season boasts 10 Broadway touring shows, including Anastasia, On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Annie, Book of Mormon, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar and My Fair Lady. In an effort to ensure Broadway shows are accessible to everyone, Fernando introduced the Broadway for a Better World program.

"It allows any nonprofit in New Hanover or Pender counties to apply for tickets to any show at the Wilson Center. The program is funded through the generosity of private donors who are avid theatregoers and want to ensure that anyone who wants to come to a live performance at the Wilson Center, is able to experience this world-class touring that comes through our city.”

The application for the Broadway for a Better World program is available on the Wilson Center’s website, wilsoncentertickets.com.

Fernando says the Wilson Center is offering multiple ticket options so patrons can customize their Broadway experience and create their own season. He says single tickets will go on sale later this summer.

Tags

Culture/Arts
Cheril Lee
Cheril Lee has worked in the public radio sphere for eighteen years. Her first foray into public radio was at KVNO in Omaha, Nebraska. During her 10 years at the station, Ms. Lee was the News Director, covering anything and everything arts-related in the Omaha community, anchored six daily newscasts, and mentored college students. During the last three years of her time at KVNO, Ms. Lee took on additional work as a Classical Music Host, sharing fun stories about the music and the musicians with audiences.
See stories by Cheril Lee