The 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Season at the Wilson Center kicks off this October with Tootsie. Shane Fernando, VP for Advancement in the Arts and Executive/Artistic Director for the Wilson Center, believes there’s something for all ages headed to the stage next season. The season boasts 10 Broadway touring shows, including Anastasia, On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Annie, Book of Mormon, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar and My Fair Lady. In an effort to ensure Broadway shows are accessible to everyone, Fernando introduced the Broadway for a Better World program.

"It allows any nonprofit in New Hanover or Pender counties to apply for tickets to any show at the Wilson Center. The program is funded through the generosity of private donors who are avid theatregoers and want to ensure that anyone who wants to come to a live performance at the Wilson Center, is able to experience this world-class touring that comes through our city.”

The application for the Broadway for a Better World program is available on the Wilson Center’s website, wilsoncentertickets.com.

Fernando says the Wilson Center is offering multiple ticket options so patrons can customize their Broadway experience and create their own season. He says single tickets will go on sale later this summer.