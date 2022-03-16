Experience STEM-ILM 2.0 at Cape Fear Museum

Cape Fear Museum is offering up a special hands-on event next Thursday, March 24th called “Experience STEM-ILM 2.0”. Barbi Baker, Marketing Specialist for the Museum, said the adults only event is being offered in partnership with nCino, and offers guests the opportunity to walk around the park outside the Museum and find out more about Wilmington’s tech world. Baker said there will be live music, appetizers and a signature cocktail called the “Tectonic” offered at the event. She said Corning will offer a cotton candy fiber optics demo, while Wired Wizards presents competition robots…

"Companies will be displaying their newest technologies, as well as experience booths where you will be more hands-on and able to potentially interact with a software coding program, or see a live solar panel demonstration, or participate in a liquid nitrogen demonstration. So there will be several different things you will get to feel and touch and be a part of,” she said.

Baker said the Museum will also auction off work from local spray paint artist, Nugget, during the event. Nugget will create the panels throughout the evening. “Experience STEM ILM 2.0” runs from 5:30 to 8 pm outside the Cape Fear Museum, at 814 Market Street. Tickets are available in advance or at the door the evening of the event.