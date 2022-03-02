Acoustic guitar virtuoso, Pierre Bensusan performs a concert collaboration with the Forward Motion Dance Company Thursday, March 3rd

French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will perform in a concert collaboration with Wilmington’s own Forward Motion Dance Company. Tracey Varga choreographed the two pieces Bensusan will play as the ensemble dances. Varga chose the two pieces from his newest album. Interestingly, Bensusan said he won’t know which pieces Varga chose until tomorrow when he meets the ensemble for rehearsal.

Bensusan explained he loves this type of collaboration, « It takes me away from my solitude. Because I’m a soloist. I’m a soloist on tour. I’m a soloist on the stage. I’m a soloist when I write music, when I practice my guitar. I am a soloist in the way I write music and make it sound like there is much more than only one guitar and so, if I have the opportunity to collaborate with people, I go for it, you know?”

Pierre Bensusan performs a concert collaboration with the Forward Motion Dance Company tomorrow night at 7:30 in the Hannah Block Community Arts Center.