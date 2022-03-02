© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acoustic guitar virtuoso, Pierre Bensusan performs a concert collaboration with the Forward Motion Dance Company Thursday, March 3rd

WHQR | By Cheril Lee
Published March 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
Pierre Bensusan.jpg
Guitarist Pierre Bensusan

Pierre Bensusan performs a concert collaboration with the Forward Motion Dance Company Thursday, March 3rd

French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will perform in a concert collaboration with Wilmington’s own Forward Motion Dance Company. Tracey Varga choreographed the two pieces Bensusan will play as the ensemble dances. Varga chose the two pieces from his newest album. Interestingly, Bensusan said he won’t know which pieces Varga chose until tomorrow when he meets the ensemble for rehearsal.

Bensusan explained he loves this type of collaboration, « It takes me away from my solitude. Because I’m a soloist. I’m a soloist on tour. I’m a soloist on the stage. I’m a soloist when I write music, when I practice my guitar. I am a soloist in the way I write music and make it sound like there is much more than only one guitar and so, if I have the opportunity to collaborate with people, I go for it, you know?”

Pierre Bensusan performs a concert collaboration with the Forward Motion Dance Company tomorrow night at 7:30 in the Hannah Block Community Arts Center.

Tags

Culture/Arts
Cheril Lee
Cheril Lee has worked in the public radio sphere for eighteen years. Her first foray into public radio was at KVNO in Omaha, Nebraska. During her 10 years at the station, Ms. Lee was the News Director, covering anything and everything arts-related in the Omaha community, anchored six daily newscasts, and mentored college students. During the last three years of her time at KVNO, Ms. Lee took on additional work as a Classical Music Host, sharing fun stories about the music and the musicians with audiences.
See stories by Cheril Lee