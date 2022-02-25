Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Like music and dancing? Classical HQR’s Cheril Lee has a suggestion for you.

Audiences have been waiting nearly two months to cut loose, Footloose that is. The production was set to run in December but due to an outbreak of COVID among cast members, had to delay their opening till everyone was well and ready to go. Ray Kennedy, Associate Producer at Opera House Theatre Company, said if you love the movie, you won’t be disappointed. The same person who wrote the book for the movie, wrote the book for the musical.

Kennedy said the story is not just about dancing and singing, “The preacher grows. Ren matures. The daughter, the hellion, the rebel, she grows too. So, it’s really a musical with great singing, great dancing and music that we all know, but it’s also about growth as well.”

Kennedy said all your favorite songs from the movie are in the musical, including “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy” and of course, “Footloose”. “Footloose” is onstage at Thalian Hall Friday through Sunday this weekend. More information is available at WHQR.org.