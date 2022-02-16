UNCW film studies professor's film heads to Berlin to compete with the world's best short cinema

Rauniyar wrote, directed, edited and produced the 16-minute film which was inspired by his and his wife’s life experience as filmmakers. The short film was shot last summer.

Rauniyar explained, “Last year, we were in New York. We went through lots of ups and downs. Love of cinema was what brought us together. Inspired by that, this film is set around the characters like us and explores the life of a filmmaker and artist/immigrant being in the US.”

Rauniyar said this film spotlights the struggles and challenges filmmakers face, including finding the funding and time for their projects, as well as issues of racism and classism. The Berlinale Awards Ceremony takes place Wednesday evening. Rauniyar and his wife are attending the ceremony.

Next year, Rauniyar said he hopes to film a full-length feature in Nepal.