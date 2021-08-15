Photos: Scenes From The Haiti Earthquake

Updated August 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM ET

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the coast off of Haiti on Saturday morning. The strength of that earthquake compares to the one that devastated the nation in 2010 that killed more than 200,000 people and demolished much of the capital.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> People displaced by the earthquake collect water after sleeping in the streets in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun. Aug. 15:</strong> Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> People rest after spending the night at a soccer field following Saturday's earthquake in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> A family eats breakfast in front of homes destroyed the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> A family wakes up inside a mosquito net tent after spending the night at a soccer field in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People walk past a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14</strong>: Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter Esther Daniel was recovered from the rubble of their home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Ralph Tedy Erol / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> An aerial view of the Hotel Le Manguier destroyed by an earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Delot Jean / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> The back side of the residence of the Catholic bishop is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Duples Plymouth / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> A woman stands in front of a destroyed home in the aftermath of an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People search for survivors in a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> A man recovers belongings from his home that was destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.