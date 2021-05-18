© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Ask The Newsroom: Join HQR News for a community event Wednesday, May 26 at 6pm

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published May 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
flowers-910846_1920.jpg

How does the HQR Newsroom work? This new monthly virtual event, Ask The Newsroom, answers your questions. Join us for a live zoom every fourth Wednesday featuring the WHQR News staff. Station Manager Kurt Wilson moderates the discussion.

On Wednesday, May 26 at 6pm, Kurt will be joined by CoastLine host Rachel Lewis Hilburn, Managing Editor and Newsroom host Ben Schachtman, and other reporters. Join us and REGISTER HERE.

Every wonder how guests are chosen, why certain stories are covered, how they do that? What ethical challenges are faced in these interesting times? Who covers what? The questions are up to you.

HQR News staff guests may include: Rachel Lewis Hilburn, Ben Schachtman, Hannah Breisinger, Rachel Keith, Kelly Kenoyer, Ken Campbell, Doc Jarden, Katelyn Freund, Rhonda Bellamy and special guests.

It's free, but you must REGISTER HERE to receive the zoom link. We hope you'll join us!

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
