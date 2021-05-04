Governor Cooper moves to lift NC outdoor mask mandate
Gov. Roy Cooper has decided to lift North Carolina’s outdoor mask mandate. The news comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that vaccinated Americans no longer need to cover their faces outside unless they are in a large crowd.
In a press conference Wednesday, Apr. 28, Gov. Cooper also announced he is increasing indoor and outdoor gathering limits. That means starting Friday, 100 people can congregate indoors and 200 people may gather outdoors.
The governor has said he hopes to further ease restrictions and possibly eliminate the mask mandate altogether if at least two-thirds of North Carolina adults are at least partially vaccinated.
Right now, nearly half of adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.